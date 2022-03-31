Frost advisory for many to begin Friday before a milder weekend
With gradually clearing skies, temperatures drop into the middle to upper 30s for early Friday morning, possibly allowing some frost to start the day. It shouldn’t last long as temperatures return to the mid 60s by afternoon with mostly sunny skies settling in.
Saturday starts in the mid 40s with high temperatures reaching the lower 70s. A quick moving storm system could wrap in a little bit of moisture for around the late morning to early afternoon time. On Saturday. These showers should only cover around 20 to 30% of the area and will not produce thunderstorms.
Sunday will be warmer with temperatures starting in the mid 40s and highs reaching the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.
Next week has quite a few rain chances starting on Monday but really picking up by Tuesday/Wednesday. I think a couple of isolated showers are possible on Monday but most of us should stay dry with temperature starting in the mid 40s in reaching the mid 70s by afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday are a bit of an enigma at this point. Our projections show the potential for thunderstorms or maybe even severe weather, though they have vastly different evolution of the components to produce that sort of weather. It’s going to take a couple days for us to sort through, or more like for the projections to sort through how they want to handle it, but there’s enough evidence laying around to say that some stronger thunderstorms are possible in that Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe of next week.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link