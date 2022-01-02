From Above Average Temps yesterday to Below Average Temps Today

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and some light accumulations of sleet. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&