Friday will have some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms

Variably cloudy to mostly sunny skies were the rule for our area on our Thursday. We did see a few areas of scattered showers move through portions of our area at times. However, by far we have seen the greatest amount of rainfall just to the south of our area.
We saw most of the high temperatures reach well into the 80s to lower 90s across our area today.
We will see an old stationary front flow through our area over the next several days. This will give our area some more of the isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. We will see most of the high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Down the line we will see a little better chance for some rain and thunderstorms due to some more fronts moving into our area. We may even see a few heavy and hefty areas of rainfall and thunderstorms at times during this time period.
