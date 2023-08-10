Friday will bring some more isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms

 Skip to main content
Some more isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms possible on Friday

Still some bits and pieces of low pressure keep our area with chances for some showers and thunderstorms

We have seen some pretty good rainfall, heavy at times and some embedded heavy thunderstorms at times today. Otherwise, we saw some pretty hot and humid conditions that prompted some heat advisories over portions of our area.

We will continue to see bits and pieces of low pressure over the next several days give our area some more chances for some areas of rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side at times and some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side at times.

Most of our high temperatures over the next several days will warm up from the 80s and into the 90s. While, most of our overnight low temperatures will stay in the 70s. Most of the heat index values will be reaching into the 100 to 115 degree category.

