Friday will be on the calm and dry side, however Saturday could be rainy and stormy at times

High pressure has dominated the weather in our area for the last few days. This has given our area some nice sunshine for the last few days and temperatures that warmed up into the middle 60s to lower 70s Wednesday and into the upper 60s to middle 70s on our Thursday, across our area.
We will see more low pressure move back into our weather forecast for our Friday and into the weekend. We will see the cloud cover gradually increase on our Friday. This will bring back into our area some more chances for some rain and thunderstorms at times, especially on our Saturday.
Some of the rainfall may be on the brief heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the hefty side at times. So, we will see some more beneficial rainfall at times as we go into the upcoming weekend. However, we do not need any severe weather.
We will see most of this activity clear out of our area on our Sunday evening. We will see much calmer times as we go into our next work week and into the month of November. All of this calm weather will be due to some more high pressure moving back into our area.
