Friday will be another very unseasonably warm day

We have seen a day today with a mix of things trying to control our area. From weak high pressure to some bits and pieces of low pressure. This has given our area a variety of weather from this morning and into our afternoon hours. Some areas this morning saw some thick fog to start the day off. Some areas saw some more of the isolated to scattered showers at times. While, some other areas saw pretty good amounts of sunshine in the mix of things. We saw area temperatures top off in the unseasonably warm 60s and 70s this afternoon.
We will continue to see weak high pressure overnight, give a little more way to some bits and pieces of low pressure. This will give our area a little better chance at seeing some scattered showers in our weather forecast for our Friday. The heaviest of thunderstorms will most likely stay to the north and west of our area through our Friday evening and Saturday morning.
Then on Saturday a very strong frontal system will move into our area. This frontal system will increase our moisture in our area and we will see some good chances for some rain and thunderstorms on Saturday and into our Saturday evening. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side at times and some of the thunderstorms will be on the strong to severe side at times. All modes of severe weather will be possible with this system.
We will see most of the rain and thunderstorms move off to the east of our area on our Saturday evening and into our Sunday morning. We will see some backlash moisture from this system on our Sunday as we will also see some of the coldest temperatures of the season move into our area. Due to the colder temperatures and some lingering moisture, we could see a little bit of a mix of wintry precipitation on Sunday. Nothing major is expected with this wintry stuff.
