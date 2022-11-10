Friday starts off on the warm side and we will cool things off bigtime by Friday evening

Once again, we have seen high pressure dominate our weather forecast on our Thursday. This once again gave our area a nice day and we saw a lot of sunshine as the rule.
We will see Nicole's leftovers give our area some showers overnight and we will see a cold front on our Friday afternoon linger some showers in our weather forecast from tomorrow afternoon and into our early Saturday morning.
Speaking of the cold front, we will see some of the coldest air of the season move into our area behind the front. We will see most of the high temperatures down the line reach only into the 40s and 50s. While, most of the overnight low temperatures will drop off down into the 20s and 30s.
More low pressure will move into our area on our late Monday and into our Tuesday morning. This will give our area more chances for some showers in our area.
Also, yet another system on Thursday of next week and into our Friday will bring more chances for some showers at times.
