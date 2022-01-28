Friday is starting out with some clouds this morning but the sun will come out later today

A cold front pushed through early this morning, it is not bringing much in the way of precipitation across our area with its passage just colder weather.
Temperatures are starting in the upper 30's so actually warmer than what we have seen this week. But afternoon temperatures will only be in the mid 40's and windy. Wind chills even this afternoon will be feeling like the mid 30's.
We will see a short-lived cold spell across our area through our Saturday evening. By Saturday night and into our Sunday a warm front will move through our area. This will bring some warmer temperatures back into our area on Sunday and beyond.
A frontal system or two early to middle portions of next week, will bring the chances for some rainfall back into our weather forecast during that time period. We may even see an isolated thunderstorm in the mix of things at times as we go into later portions of the upcoming work week.
