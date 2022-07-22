Friday is slightly less humid but still very hot

Today we will see mostly sunny skies for most; places farther to the south may see more clouds. We are still hot but slightly less humid today. Humidity builds back in for the rest of the weekend though.
We will continue to stay on the very hot and very humid side over the next several days. As a matter of fact, this could be the weather story for the next few weeks. Our weather pattern will change very little over the next few weeks. We will continue to see high temperatures well into the 90s to the lower 100s. At times the temperature may reach to 104 or 105 in some isolated towns. We will continue to see heat index values in the 104-to-114-degree range.
This will leave July most likely the hottest month ever in the history of Tupelo. Not, just month of July. We are talking one of the hottest months ever in history. So, please be careful as you venture out and about over the next several days. We will see little bits and pieces of low pressure; heating of the day and some very weak cold fronts try to give our area a chance for some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms at times.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link