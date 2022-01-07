Friday is cold through the day with drier weather

Out the door this morning it is very cold. Temperatures are starting in the teens and twenties with wind chills for some close to the single digits. So, as you head out to work or school bundle up.
We will see high pressure through the day with more sunshine. Even though we are seeing sunshine temperatures will only warm to the upper 30s. This high pressure will keep us on the chilly side and for the most part on the mostly clear side all the way into our Saturday afternoon. By then we will see this aforementioned high pressure push off to the east of our area.
We will see some southerly and warmer winds on the backside of the high on Saturday evening and into our Sunday. A cold front will move into our area on Sunday. All of this will give us some more chances for some rain and thunderstorms back into our forecast by that time period. We will see some of the rainfall on the heavy side at times. We will see some of the thunderstorms on the hefty side at times.
More high pressure will build into our area on our Sunday evening and into our Monday. This will dry out our area once again. We will once again see some pretty cold conditions move back into our area. Our roller coaster temperature ride will continue in pretty good fashion over the next several days, so hang on.
