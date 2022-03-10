Friday changes from upper 60s to snow in a few hours
Hang on, because Friday is going to be bit of a ride. Most of the day should be dry, warm, and tell nothing to the drastic drop in temperatures in the evening that could allow snow to possibly accumulate in spots by early Saturday morning.
With afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70°, in a lot of ways Friday is just a typical warm, somewhat breezy, and partly sunny sort of winter day. Yet, Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for almost all of the WTVA 9 News viewing area starting 6 PM Friday, and at the time that advisory goes in effect, it’s reasonable some folks could be 30° above freezing.
But, by evening, a strong front drastically drops temperatures, allowing rain to fall and eventually change over to a rain and snow mix. It is going to be extremely difficult for temperatures near the surface to drop as quickly as some projections have them dropping. Our most significant snowfall accumulations almost always occur after multiple days of cold weather, and our shortest lasting snowfall events after multiple days of warm weather. This is the latter.
Either way, prepare accordingly expecting some travel disruptions Friday night and early Saturday. Temperature Saturday morning should drop down a little below freezing and struggle to make it beyond the upper 30s by afternoon. All the moisture should be out of here fairly quickly, and hopefully a little bit of sunshine emerges by mid-day and afternoon Saturday.
Sunday morning is our coldest start in a while, with temperatures expected to drop down into the mid to possibly lower 20s. High temperatures Sunday afternoon return to the mid 50s, about 10° below what we would typically expect for this time of year.
Another chance for moisture returns late Monday through Tuesday and early Wednesday of next week. That system looks to bring primarily rainfall, though it could keep temperatures down in the low 60s and upper 50s for highs until it clears our area. By next Wednesday, with the return to a bit more sunshine, temperatures return to the 70s and likely stay there for highs by the latter part of part of next week.
