Friday brings more cloud cover and some isolated showers

High pressure has continued to control our weather across our area on this Thursday. This give us plenty of sunshine and temperatures that were a bit on the cooler than average side. Most of our high temperatures this afternoon averaged in the upper 40s to middle 50s across the area.
By later portions of the overnight and into our Friday we will see some more low pressure and some fronts move back into our area. This will mean more chances for some rain and isolated thunderstorms will be back into our weather forecast. Also, every now and then we will see some of the thunderstorms briefly on the heavy side at times.
These bits and pieces of low pressure will linger in our weather forecast all the way into our next work week, hence we will keep the chances for some showers and thunderstorms in our weather forecast through early next week.