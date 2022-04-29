Friday afternoon is mostly sunny with nice warm weather

We still have a nice day ahead with temperatures in the mid 80s by the afternoon and with plenty of sunshine. We will continue to see the dominance of high pressure in our area for a few more days, through our Saturday.
However, as of later on Saturday and into our Sunday, along with well into portions of our next work week, things start to change. This change will be due to the first of a series of frontal systems that will try to move through our area. This will lead our area to some good chances for some scattered to patchy areas of rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall may be on the heavy side at times with some of the thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the strong to severe side at times.
Widespread rainfall does not look like it will be the story during this time period. We will see scattered here and there activity. Stay tuned as we fine tune the weather forecast for these days as mentioned. We could see some interesting changes to the forecast at times. Through the extended look temperatures start in the low 60's for the mornings and warm to the low to mid 80s.
