Freeze Warnings in Effect Once Again Overnight

Freeze warnings will once again be in place for our area as we head into the evening/overnight period. This is due to temperatures dropping below freezing all the way into the low to mid 20s. This means that one should take all the steps to avoid plants (along with all the other precautions for pets, pipes and people) from being left outside during this time period. Other than the cold temperatures, sky conditions should be clear and calm overnight.
Canadian high pressure continues to remain over our area through the start of our work week keeping those calm conditions in place. We can expect plenty of sunshine once again for our Monday, but temperatures will still be below average only reaching the low to mid 50s. Low temperatures will drop below freezing yet again for a few counties in our area, mainly our northernmost counties. We can expect a freeze watch to be put in place with a few freeze warnings with these temperatures.
This should be the final night of subfreezing temperatures with this stretch as both high and low temperatures will rise into the middle portions of next week, even reaching into the 80s by Thursday. We will see an isolated chance of rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The best rain chance this week will come Friday as another frontal system moves through our area. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder with this system.