 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

False Fall is quickly fading back to Summer

  • Updated
  • 0

Matt's 5pm Tuesday Forecast - 9/13/22

False Fall is quickly fading back to Summer
 
Another cool (but not as cool) morning will greet you Wednesday, but it should not be shocking that this brief taste of Fall will remain short-lived.
 
Wednesday starts in the upper 50s, with high temperatures reaching the low 90s by the afternoon, slightly above what we typically expect for this time of year. Once again, the relatively dry air is the culprit for a slightly warmer temperature Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday starts in the low 60s with high temperatures reaching the low 90s and a couple more clouds likely. Friday starts in the mid-60s, near what we expect for this time of year with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s. We won’t be back to full-on summertime stickiness, but the humidity will be more noticeable by the latter part of this week and the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, I think we should mainly stay dry through this work week and likely through next weekend with the nearest rain chances more than seven days out. This isn’t atypical for this time of year, but it is definitely a shift from the wet pattern we have been in recently.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you