Expect a Mix of Clouds and Sun For Sunday

In wake of our most recent cold front, we are faced with another cool down. We will experience highs in the 50s, which is more seasonal, for the majority of the upcoming work week. However, we will indeed warm up again by the end of the upcoming week, and that means that Christmas stands a decent chance of being warm.
Temperatures will continue to fall behind our most recent front through the next few days. Winds will range from 5 to 10 mph with occasional gusts from 10 to 15 mph possible.
This morning started with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s across the area. Lower temperatures will be more likely in the northern and northwestern counties in our area. A light northerly breeze should remain present early tomorrow.
This afternoon we should continue to see cloudy skies with temperatures reaching 50 for hour high. However, some areas could see the morning clouds give way to some afternoon clearing allowing some sunshine.
Monday kicks off with temperatures at or slightly below the freezing mark for many locations. Expect frost on the windshield and for temperatures to remain slightly below our normals for mid-December. Skies will continue to be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy as a low-pressure system takes shape to our southwest and tracks south of our area. This system will be close enough that a few isolated light showers will be possible mainly along and south of highway 82. The greater odds of rainfall look likely to remain mostly south of interstate 20.
Tuesday will begin our trend upwards that will have us back to a high of near 60 by Friday and the upper 60s by Christmas day. The good news is that currently stormy active weather does not appear likely as the holiday approaches and rain chances look to remain very limited.
