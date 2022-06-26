Excessively hot Sunday but an incoming front will bring a little relief

Sunday once again will see a rapid rise in temperatures. Excessive heat advisories will be in effect for portions of northeast Mississippi as heat-index values will approach the 103 - 106° by mid-afternoon.
The second-half of this afternoon into this evening a "cool" front will gradually move into and through portions of the area. Clouds will increase during the afternoon hours with a few isolated showers and storms springing up by the midday. This front will bring a potential for rainfall and a few storms. An isolated storm or two could become strong or even severe as we head into the early evening hours. Strong possibly damaging gusts of wind will be the primary threat associated with storms this evening. The overall risk of severe weather is on the low-end of the spectrum with a "level 1" risk in place for today.
The incoming front will still be tracking through the area as we head into your Monday. This will keep increase cloud coverage and better rain and storm chances in the forecast for Monday. Also, it will help to drop temperatures back into the upper-80s and low-90s at least for a good portion of the upcoming week. Not exactly cool, but still an improvement from what we have experienced recently.
Meanwhile, the forecast looks great for game 2 of the College World Series. Skies will feature partly to mostly cloudy conditions with mid and upper-level clouds present during the game. Temperatures will climb from the mid-70s to upper-70s during the course of the regulation. Rain is not expected, however, breezy north to northwesterly winds could play a factor in the game as some of those fly-balls into the outfield could carry pretty well.
Finally, we must briefly mention the tropics as there are signs of increasing activity in recent days. We currently have two features to keep one eye on: A weak disturbance in the northcentral Gulf of Mexico that is bringing shower and storm activity to the Gulf Coast; We also have a tropical wave (Invest 94L) in the central Atlantic that looks more poised to become further organized over the next several days. This central Atlantic system will be a feature that we need to keep a close eye on over the next several days and perhaps longer depending on how the forecast pans out.
