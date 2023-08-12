 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
113 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Excessive heat will highlight our Saturday

Excessive heat advisories/warnings
Maxuser

Gabe's Saturday Morning Forecast - 8/12/23

The weekend welcomes back the warm temperatures with us returning back into the mid 90s. The "feels like" temperatures will be even higher than that, seeing anywhere from 105-115°. This has caused the majority of the area to be placed into an excessive heat warning throughout our Saturday. This is the highest level of heat warning that the national weather service has at its disposal. It is key to find ways to stay cool today and most of all, stay hydrated.

We may have a few isolated showers in the afternoon that will cool things off just a bit, but this will only be for select areas. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side with wind and heavy rainfall being the main threats. The positioning looks to be more north and east in our area extending out towards Alabama.

Sunday sees a similar tale with temperatures once again going to feel miserably hot. It will start out in the mid to upper 70s and quickly rise into the mid to upper 90s by afternoon. Heat index values are likely to exceed 115° for most of us. That means more excessive heat warnings are likely and dangerous heat is probably. There will be another chance for afternoon showers and storms which may cool things off for some.

Towards next week temperatures will start out in the mid to upper 90s but by midweek we will see high temperatures in the upper 80s. Not only will high temperatures drop, but overnight low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s. At least we have something to look forward to while we get through this brutal heat.

