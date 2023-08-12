Excessive heat will highlight our Saturday

The weekend welcomes back the warm temperatures with us returning back into the mid 90s. The "feels like" temperatures will be even higher than that, seeing anywhere from 105-115°. This has caused the majority of the area to be placed into an excessive heat warning throughout our Saturday. This is the highest level of heat warning that the national weather service has at its disposal. It is key to find ways to stay cool today and most of all, stay hydrated.
We may have a few isolated showers in the afternoon that will cool things off just a bit, but this will only be for select areas. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side with wind and heavy rainfall being the main threats. The positioning looks to be more north and east in our area extending out towards Alabama.
Sunday sees a similar tale with temperatures once again going to feel miserably hot. It will start out in the mid to upper 70s and quickly rise into the mid to upper 90s by afternoon. Heat index values are likely to exceed 115° for most of us. That means more excessive heat warnings are likely and dangerous heat is probably. There will be another chance for afternoon showers and storms which may cool things off for some.
Towards next week temperatures will start out in the mid to upper 90s but by midweek we will see high temperatures in the upper 80s. Not only will high temperatures drop, but overnight low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s. At least we have something to look forward to while we get through this brutal heat.