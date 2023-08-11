Excessive heat becomes dangerous again Saturday

We trade in the rain and widespread storms of the last work week for excessive heat this weekend. While rain chances aren’t particularly impressive for the weekend, they’re not zero either.
Saturday starts with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. High temperatures reach the mid-90s with the heat index pushing up an excess of 115° because of this excessive heat warning has been issued for Saturday. This is the highest level of heat warning that the national weather service has at its disposal. A couple of isolated storms are possible but most locations should stay dry.
Sunday starts in the upper 70s with high temperatures reaching the upper 90s. We expect that the heat index will likely exceed 115° once again Sunday. That means another excessive heat warning is likely and dangerous heat is also probable. Once again we have a limited chance to see a couple of isolated showers or storms on Sunday.
By next Monday the excessive heat continues with temperatures starting in the upper 70s reaching the upper 90s by afternoon. A couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible on a front moving into the area late Monday, and that spells relief heading into the middle of next week.
By next Tuesday low temperatures will start in the lower 70s and highs should be limited to the upper 80s. We expect to keep some of those cooler temperatures around through Wednesday Before things start building back toward heat by the latter part of next week. We will also stay relatively dry Tuesday through at least next Thursday.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link