...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR TODAY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
113 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Excessive heat becomes dangerous again Saturday

Matt's Friday 6pm Forecast - 8/11/23

We trade in the rain and widespread storms of the last work week for excessive heat this weekend. While rain chances aren’t particularly impressive for the weekend, they’re not zero either.

Saturday starts with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. High temperatures reach the mid-90s with the heat index pushing up an excess of 115° because of this excessive heat warning has been issued for Saturday. This is the highest level of heat warning that the national weather service has at its disposal. A couple of isolated storms are possible but most locations should stay dry.

Sunday starts in the upper 70s with high temperatures reaching the upper 90s. We expect that the heat index will likely exceed 115° once again Sunday. That means another excessive heat warning is likely and dangerous heat is also probable. Once again we have a limited chance to see a couple of isolated showers or storms on Sunday.

By next Monday the excessive heat continues with temperatures starting in the upper 70s reaching the upper 90s by afternoon. A couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible on a front moving into the area late Monday, and that spells relief heading into the middle of next week.

By next Tuesday low temperatures will start in the lower 70s and highs should be limited to the upper 80s. We expect to keep some of those cooler temperatures around through Wednesday Before things start building back toward heat by the latter part of next week. We will also stay relatively dry Tuesday through at least next Thursday.

Recommended for you