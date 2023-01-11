Early storms Thursday could be strong before a big drop in temperature
We likely start warm Thursday, but a cold front brings thunderstorms prior to noon time, and a big drop in temperatures in the afternoon.
Thursday will be a bit of a roller coaster as a morning cold front stirs things up. Send the kids out the door with a jacket in the morning even though it might seem too warm. We anticipate that thunderstorms will develop around the morning commute and a couple of storms could be strong to severe. We don’t anticipate a lot of reports of wind damage, but it remains possible. Storms will likely strengthen as they move into Alabama where the threat becomes more significant. Temperatures likely start in the low 60s with high temperatures reached prior to noon time, and probably prior to the front arriving. Those high temperatures should be in the upper 60s before dropping into the afternoon. How significant will the drop be? We anticipate that we will go from the upper 60s at midday into the upper 50s by the end of school and 40s by early evening.
Cold air continues to settle in for early Friday morning with temperatures starting in the mid-30s. It’s not inconceivable to have a flake or two near the Tennessee state line but meaningful moisture is limited. High temperatures should make it into the mid-40s by Friday afternoon, with windchill temperatures likely only in the mid-30s making Friday a rather chilly day.
Saturday is our coldest morning going forward with temperatures starting in the mid-20s and high temperatures reaching only the upper 40s and low 50s. We will likely be partly cloudy to mostly clear conditions, but enough cold air is still in place that temperatures remain a little below our average for this time of the year.
Sunday starts in the low 30s with high temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper 50s by the afternoon under increasing cloud cover.
Our next rain chances arrive by Monday of next week, it should arrive late in the day. I’m going 20% on that rain coverage at this point with a likelihood that those rain showers increase into the early hours of Tuesday morning. Temperatures are likely to peak in the 60s on Monday, Tuesday, and possibly also Wednesday. Additional rain chances and thunderstorms are likely for the middle of next week.
