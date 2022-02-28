Dry weather is in store for our Monday

After seeing some well below the normal temperatures and some pretty good amounts of rainfall over the weekend, our long bout with the Winter doldrums of weather is over.
We will see the start of our new week bring some nice weather across our area. We will see high pressure dominated weather as the rule across our area. We will see plenty of sunshine as the rule across our area for most of the upcoming work week. We will see a gradual warming trend as the rule for this week for both the daytime highs and for the overnight low temperatures.
We will see another frontal system back in our weather forecast by this weekend. More chances for some rainfall will be found in our weather forecast during this time period. Some of the thunderstorms in the mix of things could be on the heavy and hefty side at times.
However, as mentioned most of the upcoming work week will be in great shape. Enjoy the nice respite.
