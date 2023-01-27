Dry to start Saturday ahead of a rainy Sunday

Dry to start Saturday with rain arriving late
Saturday should be mostly dry during the daylight, with the rain becoming more likely by late evening leading to a soggy Sunday. Heavy rain remains the greatest threat, and it’s only one of the multiple chances for moisture over the next week.
Temperatures start in the low 30s early Saturday morning with mostly clear skies. Clouds increase through the day and southwest winds will help temperatures to reach into the upper 50s. Rain arrives by evening starting spotty and becoming more widespread leading into early Sunday morning.
Sunday starts in the mid-40s with ongoing showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall continues through the day with high temperatures making it into the mid-50s. Rainfall will be widespread and some rainfall totals could end up exceeding 2 1/2 inches.
Most of Monday should be dry with temperatures starting in the upper 40s to mid-40s and high temperatures reaching the mid-50s. Expect a lot of cloud cover as well.
Tuesday the cold front will start out just to the south of the area could leave temperatures split. We are thinking that the front should be primarily to our south, so temperatures should start in the 30s reaching the lower middle 40s at warmest by afternoon. Rain showers will be off and on.
The positioning of that cold front means everything for Wednesday’s forecast, with winter weather likely north of our area and widespread rain showers across north Mississippi. Temperatures likely start in the 30s with highs reaching anywhere from the mid-60s in the Golden Triangle, or potentially cooler, to the 40s for the northern part of the area. Expect us to refine the forecast a lot over the course of the weekend.