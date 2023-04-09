Dry Start to the Work Week

Partly cloudy sky conditions will remain with us through the overnight period and into tomorrow. Tonight, temperatures will drop back down into the upper 40s. Even though extra layers may be needed to keep warm in the early morning hours, this won't be the case by tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low 70s. We will also see plenty of sunshine as we go into the afternoon and over the next few days.
We will have to dress for two seasons throughout the next week as high pressure builds into the area, keeping us dry and sunny for the next several days. Although lows will repeatedly drop into the 40s, high temperatures will steadily increase over the next several days, reaching into the mid 80s by Friday.
The end of the week will also bring along with it our next chance for rain as the next low pressure system is expected to advance into our area before Saturday. Although we have chances for rain on Thursday our next best chance for widespread rain and storms will be Saturday night into Sunday. That being said, enjoy the dry weather while it lasts.