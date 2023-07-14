Dry start to the day with rain for the afternoon

We are started off this morning dry mostly cloudy skies and very foggy conditions. Temperatures are warm and muggy again with some of our southern counties under heat advisories this afternoon. We will warm to the low 90s with triple digit heat index values. We will get some rain today and thunderstorms for afternoon. Some of those storms could be on the stronger to severe side with a level 1 threat of wind.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms across portions of our area continue through the weekend. Some of the activity on the heavy side at times. Most of our high temperatures over the next several days will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Most of our daytime heat index values will be in the middle 90s to around 107 degrees. Most of our overnight low temperature will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s.