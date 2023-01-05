Dry day in store for our Friday and more showers for the weekend

High pressure continued to dominate our weather forecast on our Thursday. We saw plenty of sunshine as the rule and most of the high temperatures were in the upper 50s to lower 60s, just a little above the normal high temperatures for this time of the year.
We will continue to see high pressure dominate our weather forecast for our Friday and into our Friday night. This will keep our weather on the nice side with slightly above normal temperatures and on the dry side.
We will see some low pressure move back into our area as we go into the weekend. This will give us some more chances for some showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm for most of the weekend. We will still see our temperatures well above the normal for our daytime highs and for our overnight lows.
By later portions of our Sunday and into our Monday we will see some more high pressure build into our area. This will clear our skies out for several days. Our temperatures will continue to stay on the unseasonably mild side during this time period.
Way down the line, towards Thursday of next week . . . . . more low pressure and more chances for some showers and thunderstorms.