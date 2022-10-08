Dry & Cooler Weekend Ahead

After seeing a cold front pass through our area yesterday, dry and cooler conditions are expected. We will see most of the weekend a little below the normal for this time of the year when it comes to the temperatures. We will see a wonderful sunshine-filled weekend with most of the low temperatures in the 40s. While, most of our daytime high temperatures will be well into the 70s across the area.
Dry conditions, with northerly wind persisting from 5 to 10 mph in the afternoons will keep our area still at an elevated risk for fire danger. Two of our counties, Chickasaw and Calhoun, are in a burn band because of this. If you live within those counties, then you should do no outdoor burning of any kind. If you are in any of our other counties, be careful and watchful of the fire if you do intend on doing any kind of outdoor burning as the fire could get out of hand easily with our current weather conditions.
We will continue our mild weather trend into next week. We will gradually warm up to a little above the normal for both daytime highs and overnight low temperatures, before another cold front will cool us off once again later next week. We may even see a few widely scattered to scattered showers with this next frontal passage Wednesday night into our day on Thursday.
In The Tropics, we will be watching what Julia will be doing over the next several days. Julia is looking to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane before making landfall on the eastern coast of Nicaragua and Honduras.
Also, most of the football games this weekend look to be on the dry side and we will see temperature a bit on the cool side, especially for the evening games.
