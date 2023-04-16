Dry and Sunny Conditions Continue into Week

We have enjoyed a beautiful Sunday across the area due to high pressure moving in on the backside of the rain we received last night. That rainfall was associated with a cold front that will also bring much cooler conditions for us tonight. We will see overnight low temperatures drop into the mid 40s which may require a jacket for the morning commute. Even though temperatures will be much cooler, sky conditions will be clear and dry overnight.
High pressure will remain constant into the start of our work week. That means dry and sunny conditions will be prominent in our area. Temperatures will be a little warmer on Monday rising into the low to mid 70s. Winds will still be gusty anywhere from 10-15 mph.
Those same dry and sunny conditions will be consistent through the entire start of our week through Wednesday. Along with that, high temperatures will steadily rise into the low 80s by the midweek. Low temperatures will rise as well into the upper 50s.
Rain moves back into our forecast towards the back end of our work week with another cold front passing through our area. On top of that, temperatures cool off into next weekend after the cold front passes.