Dry and pleasant Tuesday in store for our area

While, high pressure has moved into our area to dominate our weather forecast for the next several days . . . . . Most of the weather world is worried about what Ian will do over the next several days.
Ian is gaining strength in The Caribbean and will continue this trend over the next few days. As a matter of fact by later Tuesday and into Wednesday Ian could be a major hurricane with wind gusts over 170 mph as it moves into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. We will see Ian approach the Western side of Florida later in the week, all indications are that Ian will start to go into an environment that is not favorable for strengthening. This will cause the system to lose some of its punch as it moves on shore later in the week west of Ocala, Florida. Ian (if this forecast stays true) will not have an effect in our area.
We will continue to see an unnamed high pressure area dominate our weather forecast throughout the week and into this weekend. This means that we will stay on the dry (with sunshine filled skies) side and we will stay on the seasonable to at times below seasonable side when it comes to the temperatures. Most of our high temperatures this week will stay in the 40s and 50s. While, most of our high temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link