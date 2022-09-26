 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG CONDITIONS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON IN NORTH
MISSISSIPPI...

.A combination of gusty northeast 20 ft winds associated with the
approach of Hurricane Ian into the Gulf Coast, low relative
humidity values between 20 to 25 percent and 10 hour fuel moisture
values below 10 percent will result in the potential for Red Flag
conditions over North Mississippi Wednesday afternoon.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND
LOW FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI...

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through
Wednesday evening.

* WIND...Northeast 20 foot winds between 11-15 mph with gusts to
around 20 mph.

* HUMIDITY...between 20 to 25 percent

* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 10 percent

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Dry and pleasant Tuesday in store for our area

  • 0
Temperatures drop off to a very cool level overnight

Ian stays to our south and east and all we might get is a few clouds from it

While, high pressure has moved into our area to dominate our weather forecast for the next several days . . . . . Most of the weather world is worried about what Ian will do over the next several days.

Ian is gaining strength in The Caribbean and will continue this trend over the next few days. As a matter of fact by later Tuesday and into Wednesday Ian could be a major hurricane with wind gusts over 170 mph as it moves into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. We will see Ian approach the Western side of Florida later in the week, all indications are that Ian will start to go into an environment that is not favorable for strengthening. This will cause the system to lose some of its punch as it moves on shore later in the week west of Ocala, Florida. Ian (if this forecast stays true) will not have an effect in our area.

We will continue to see an unnamed high pressure area dominate our weather forecast throughout the week and into this weekend. This means that we will stay on the dry (with sunshine filled skies) side and we will stay on the seasonable to at times below seasonable side when it comes to the temperatures. Most of our high temperatures this week will stay in the 40s and 50s. While, most of our high temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you