Dry air moves back into our area for our Thursday

The cold front that brought rainfall to our area during the overnight period has since moved out. Behind the cold front, high pressure moves into our area bringing dry conditions and clear, blue skies through our Thursday. High temperatures will drop into the mid 70s again. Overnight lows will also be affected by the front, dropping into the mid 40s for our Thursday evening still with clear skies.
High pressure remains constant into our Friday and all the way into Saturday. Expect dry air and our weather to remain on the calm side all the way through. Temperatures will steadily increase seeing afternoon highs in the upper 70s for Friday and mid 80s for Saturday.
Another front this weekend will give our area a potential for some more isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. We will once again see most of the activity clear out of our area later on Sunday and into Monday as high pressure once again builds into our area.
Once high pressure re-enters the area, calmer conditions will come with it, along with some of the coolest temperatures of the season so far for both the daytime high temperatures and for the overnight lows.