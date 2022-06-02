Drier weather will be the rule for our Friday

A frontal system has given us some pretty good areas of some showers and thunderstorms today. We have seen a few of the thunderstorms at times on the hefty side and some of the rainfall at times was on the heavy side.
We will see the aforementioned frontal system slide off to the south of our area overnight and this will take most of the rain and thunderstorms with the system to our south.
We will start off our Friday with some cloud cover and some isolated leftover rainfall. By far we will see high pressure build into our area on our Friday and this will gradually clear out our skies.
We will see the dominance of high pressure control our weather forecast for most of the upcoming weekend. This will keep us filled with sunshine and staying on the mostly dry side.
By late in the weekend, we will see some more low pressure move back into our area. This low pressure will linger well into the next work week in our area. This will give our area some isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in our weather forecast for most of the upcoming work week.
By the way, the tropics will see a little system move its way into Florida over the next few days. This system will stay away from our viewing area; however, it will give Florida some great amounts of rainfall and thunderstorm activity.
