Drier weather moves into our area on Saturday

We saw some pretty good patches of rainfall and some isolated to scattered thunderstorms in our area on our Friday. Some of the rainfall was on the heavy side briefly, however all of the major strong to severe thunderstorms stayed just to the west and south of our area. All of this was due to a front and some low pressure sliding through our area today.
Most of the activity will clear out of our area overnight and into our Saturday, as high pressure builds into our area. We will see still some isolated chances for some showers and thunderstorms over portions of our area on our Saturday, however most of the area will stay dry.
As the weekend does go on, we will see some pretty good high pressure build into our area. This will keep our area mostly dry and we will see some of the hottest temperatures of the season move back into our area for the high temperatures. We will also see some pretty good humidity build into our area. This could give us several afternoons with heat index values reaching to above 100 degrees at times.