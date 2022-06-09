Drier weather for Thursday

Thursday is a switch in the weather we have seen recently. We start the day mostly cloudy but the clouds will clear and for the afternoon most will see sunshine. We will stay mostly dry for Thursday with temperatures warming into the upper 80s and low 90s. We are not quite as muggy for today.
Friday will bring back rain chances. A cold front is moving into the area late morning to the afternoon and could bring the potential for strong to severe storms. This is more widespread rain vs. the spotty showers and storms we have seen a lot of this week.
Good news for your weekend is most of the rain moves out. We could see a spotty shower or storm in the area on Saturday but most will stay dry. We will see dry and sunny weather for Sunday.
Temperatures will be cooler for Friday only in the low to mid 80s. The cooler weather does not stick around. We will be back in the upper 80s and low 90s for the weekend. And into next work week the mid 90s. It is going to be hot and humid next week with many days feeling like we are in the triple digits. Stay cool and hydrated.
