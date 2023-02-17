Drier, Breezy & Much Cooler Day for our Friday

After seeing an active day of weather for Thursday, due to a pretty strong frontal system moving through our area, Friday is going to be much different.
The system that brought strong to severe storms has now moved off to our east and we will see high pressure move back into our area. High pressure that is of Canadian origin will give us much colder temperatures. We will see a very chilly and blustery Friday in store for our area. Even though we will start out cloudy Friday morning, this high pressure area will clear our skies out as we go through our day.
Breezy conditions will last throughout our Friday. Winds will be out of the North northwest around 15 mph, gusting up to 25. This will make this much cooler day feel even colder. Highs this afternoon will only be reaching into the mid 40s. Lows as we head into Saturday morning will be dipping into the mid 20s.
We will see the dominance of the high pressure all the way through the weekend and into early portions of our Monday. We will see our temperatures gradually warm back up as we go through our weekend and into our new work week.
By Monday evening, we will see some more low pressure move back into our area. This will bring back into our weather forecast some more chances for some rain and maybe some isolated thunderstorms. These chances for some rain and thunderstorms will linger in our weather forecast for several days of next week as more areas of low pressure will develop and move into our area.