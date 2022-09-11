Drier and Cooler conditions for the start of the week

After an afternoon filled with showers and storms driven by a cold front, we will see much calmer weather as we head into the work week. Drier and cooler air is to be expected behind the front. This will provide us a slight taste of some fall weather for the start of our work week. Temperatures will also take a slight dip resulting in high temperatures reaching the low 80s for Monday and low temperatures fall into the upper 50s.
As we reach the mid to late portion of our work week, temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s low 90s. Dry conditions and sunny skies will be a consistent theme for this week providing us a decent break from all the rainfall we have had over the previous days.
Dry conditions even stick for our next weekend. Lots of sunshine expected with highs in the upper 80s, low 90s for both Saturday and Sunday.