Drier air continues to start our work week.

A beautiful evening will continue overnight for all of our area. Passing clouds should move through, but will not take away from the view of the night sky. Be ready for another chilly evening with temperatures dropping back into the upper 30s.
Along with those chillier temperatures, patchy fog will move into our area as we get our work week started. Add some time to the commute and avoid using high beams. Luckily, this fog should clear out as we get going with the day. Temperatures are going to feel a lot warmer than what we felt today reaching into the mid 60s by the afternoon. Monday will be another calm, and overall sunny day for us. Clouds start to move back into the forecast overnight with temperatures only dropping into the mid 40s.
Cloud cover moves back into the area for our Tuesday. High temperatures should feel similar to Monday reaching into the mid 60s. A few areas may have an isolated shower late overnight ahead of the approaching cold front. Temperatures overnight will only drop into the mid 50s due to all the clouds and rain trapping the heat.
Wednesday brings our next chance of rain as the aforementioned cold front moves through. This will bring plentiful amounts of rain along with some strong winds. We are monitoring the potential for stronger storms as the front approaches. The timing of the main threat looks to be Wednesday afternoon/evening. We will continue to update the timing and impact as the front approaches.
Showers clear out early Thursday morning and high pressure moves in on the backside of the front. Colder air will also filter in behind the front dropping high temperatures back into the upper 40s, low 50s and low temperatures back into the 30s. Things will be dry on the back end of the week and into Superbowl weekend.