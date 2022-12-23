Dangerously cold weather through the holiday weekend

We currently have some wind chill advisories and warnings for our area those expire at lunchtime. One of the strongest cold fronts in years worked its way through our area last night. This has given our area some very cold conditions and we will stay unseasonably cold for the next several days. We will see very windy conditions as the rule across our today. We will see wind chills drop off into the -10 to -20 degree category as you head out this morning.
We will see most of the overnight lows tonight drop off down into the single digits and teens over the next several days. We will see the skies clear out during the wee hours of our Friday and for the weekend. As we go through the rest of the holiday weekend, we will see unseasonably cold conditions as the rule and generally dry conditions. We will see somewhat of a warming trend as we go into early to middle portions of next week. As a matter of fact we could be back to some seasonable temperatures by the middle portion of the work week.