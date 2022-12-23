 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 10 below zero.

* WHERE...The entire Mid-South.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Weather Alert

...TRAVEL REMAINS VERY HAZARDOUS ACROSS THE MID-SOUTH...

Winter precipitation produced by Thursday's strong arctic cold
front and significant rapid temperature drop resulted in flash
freezing of precipitation on roads across the Mid-South. As a
result, dangerous travel conditions are possible and travel is
strongly discouraged until conditions improve across the area.

Weather Alert

Dangerously cold weather through the holiday weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Temperatures this afternoon will still be feeling much colder than where we should be for this time of year
Maxuser

December 23, 2022

We currently have some wind chill advisories and warnings for our area those expire at lunchtime. One of the strongest cold fronts in years worked its way through our area last night. This has given our area some very cold conditions and we will stay unseasonably cold for the next several days. We will see very windy conditions as the rule across our today. We will see wind chills drop off into the -10 to -20 degree category as you head out this morning.

We will see most of the overnight lows tonight drop off down into the single digits and teens over the next several days. We will see the skies clear out during the wee hours of our Friday and for the weekend. As we go through the rest of the holiday weekend, we will see unseasonably cold conditions as the rule and generally dry conditions. We will see somewhat of a warming trend as we go into early to middle portions of next week. As a matter of fact we could be back to some seasonable temperatures by the middle portion of the work week.

