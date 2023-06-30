 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
116 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of East and Northeast Arkansas, North
Mississippi, the Missouri Bootheel, and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Prolonged heat exposure over multiple days
increases your chance of heat-related illness. Additionally,
little relief from the heat is expected during the overnight
hours as heat index values remain near 90 degrees in some
areas.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Dangerous heat continues into the pre-holiday weekend

Matt's 5pm Friday Forecast - 6/30/23
wx6/30/23

Excessive heat will again be an issue as we head into Saturday when the temperature remains near the triple-digit point and heat indices challenging 115°. Rainfall could interrupt some plants, but if it does it will disrupt the extreme heat, if you are lucky.

Saturday starts off very warm with temperatures in the upper 70s, warm enough that the AC will be running all day long, even at the very beginning. High temperatures reach The upper90s with the heat index pushing near 110 to 115°. This again makes for a dangerous combination of heat and humidity that must be respected. We’ve said it a lot this week, and it needs to be said again: heat remains the number one weather-related killer.

By late Saturday, some projections have showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms try to move in from the north and west. At this point, we are going to keep that rain coverage around 20 to 30% late in the day, with the hope that it reduces temperature somewhat.

A weak front will have enough of an impact that it transitions us to slightly cooler temperatures in the extended forecast, but mainly because of increased rain chances.

Case in point, with a few more showers and thunderstorms around, high temperatures on Sunday should be limited to the middle of the 90s, though the heat index could still be up near 110 in spots.

By next week, isolated showers remain possible each day through the week. Temperatures in the morning start off in the mid-70s with high temperatures reaching the low 90s and heat indices pushing up an excess of 100 much of the week. This does mean there will remain some storm chances for the fourth itself. The better rain chances arrive by late in the week.

