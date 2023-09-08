Cooler weather with sunny skies through the weekend

Happy Friday! We saw cooler weather this morning with mostly clear skies, temperatures fell to the upper 50s and low 60s. We could see a few clouds through the day bringing a brief shower but most will stay dry.
For the most part, high pressure will build into our area as we go through the next day or so. We will see some nice high temperatures over the next several days staying in the 80s and with low humidity values. Most of our overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s with some of the normally cooler spots dropping off down into the 50s. We will see generally mostly clear skies for the most part over the next several days.
We will see a cold front or two move into our area next week. This will bring some slight chances for some showers and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms back into our weather forecast. At this point in time, it looks like nothing major will be expected.