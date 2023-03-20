 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this
evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Cooler weather for the first day of Spring but we are warming up

  • Updated
March 20, 2023

It is the first day of Spring!

High pressure continues to remain over our area through the start of our work week keeping those calm conditions in place. We can expect plenty of sunshine once again today. Temperatures started in the mid 20s and for the afternoon, still below average, only reaching the low to mid 50s.

Freeze watches/warnings Tuesday morning

We have a freeze watches and freeze warnings again tonight and Tuesday morning. Temperatures drop down into the low 30s for most. This should be the final night of subfreezing temperatures with this stretch as both high and low temperatures will rise by mid week, even reaching into the 80s by Thursday.

We will see an isolated chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday, most of the rain is closer to the TN state line. The best rain chance this week will come Friday as another frontal system moves through our area. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder with this system. Some stronger storms are possible.

If you are already looking towards next weekend though we will still be in the 70s, mostly sunny. A few showers possible late in the day on Sunday.

