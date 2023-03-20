Cooler weather for the first day of Spring but we are warming up

It is the first day of Spring!
High pressure continues to remain over our area through the start of our work week keeping those calm conditions in place. We can expect plenty of sunshine once again today. Temperatures started in the mid 20s and for the afternoon, still below average, only reaching the low to mid 50s.
We have a freeze watches and freeze warnings again tonight and Tuesday morning. Temperatures drop down into the low 30s for most. This should be the final night of subfreezing temperatures with this stretch as both high and low temperatures will rise by mid week, even reaching into the 80s by Thursday.
We will see an isolated chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday, most of the rain is closer to the TN state line. The best rain chance this week will come Friday as another frontal system moves through our area. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder with this system. Some stronger storms are possible.
If you are already looking towards next weekend though we will still be in the 70s, mostly sunny. A few showers possible late in the day on Sunday.