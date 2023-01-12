Cooler temperatures with some snowflakes on Friday

The severe weather threat from earlier today has passed over into Alabama as the cold front continues to sweep eastward, bringing a steep drop in temperataures behind it. Our area will be in the mid to low 40s by sunset and will continue to drop into the 30s overnight. Sky conditions will remain partly cloudy throughout the evening.
Friday will be a cold one with windchill dipping well into the 30s and snowflakes expected to fall in a few spots throughtout the day. No accumulation will be expected because actual temperatures will not to dip below freezing with most of our area reaching highs in the mid 40s on Friday afternoon.
The sky will remain clear all weekend, and Saturday morning will bring the coldest temperatures for the next seven days with a low dropping into the 20s before warming up into the upper 40s to low 50s in the afternoon. Sunday will be very similar with the next chance for rain arriving on Monday heading into Tuesday. This is not expected to be severe. The next severe weather chance will come later on in the week and is right now expected to hit on Wednesday night heading into Thursday. Confindice on timing will increase as the date gets closer.