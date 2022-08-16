Cooler temperatures for portions of our area due to some plentiful rainfall

A weak front keeps lingering in our area and that has kept some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms lingering in our area on our Tuesday. We did see a few of the areas of rain produce some heavy rainfall at times. We did see a few of the thunderstorms get a little on the hefty side at times today too.
We saw a variety in temperatures across the area for daytime highs. We ranged from right around 80 degrees to some towns well into the 90s for highs. We saw the same kind of a range when it came to the heat index values across the area. While some were in the lower 80s, some areas with plenty of sunshine saw over 100-degree heat index values.
We will continue to see the same weather story across our area over the next several days as the aforementioned front just lingers in our area. We will see some bits and pieces of low pressure at times move along the front. This will give our area some better chances for some rain and thunderstorms at times. We will continue to see pockets of heavier rainfall and some isolates stronger thunderstorms at times.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link