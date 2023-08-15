Cooler, drier weather moves in today

We saw some isolated to scattered rain and thunderstorms this morning due to a cold front moving through our area. This is the front that will change our weather into a cooler pattern for a few days.
We will see plenty of sunshine for most of the day with a slight northwest wind. Temperatures only warming into the mid to upper 80s the next few days then gradually warming towards the end of the week.
Our weather pattern will get back into a pretty hot one by later in the week and into the weekend. We will see generally dry weather as the rule for most of the work week after isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning.