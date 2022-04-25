Cooler and drier weather is in store for our Tuesday

A cold front has been moving through our area on our Monday. This gave our area the showers and scattered thunderstorms that we saw for most of our day on this Monday.
Well, high pressure will build into our area as we go through the overnight hours and into our Tuesday. This will keep our area a bit on the drier side and cooler side for a few days. As a matter of fact, some towns could drop off down into the upper 30s for overnight lows on our Wednesday morning.
More low pressure down the line, will bring us some more chances for some showers and some thunderstorms as we go into the weekend and into early portions of next week.
