Cooler and drier weather builds in for the completion of the work week
A cold front sweeping through the area pushes all of the meaningful moisture away from us, leaving cooler and dryer air in place for the remainder of the work week. The air could be cool enough that by Saturday and Sunday, morning frost becomes a probability for many locations. Our next more significant storm chances look like they should arrive sometime around the middle of next week.
Thursday starts in the mid 40s with high temperatures reaching the middle 60s. While sunshine is possible early in the day with a little bit of cloud cover, we should become mostly cloudy by afternoon with a limited chance for a couple of light showers by Thursday evening. Expect it to be breezy as well, with winds gusting in excess of 20 mph.
Friday stays breezy, starting in the low 40s with high temperatures reaching the mid 50s at warmest. with mostly cloudy skies. Some locations might struggle to make it out of the upper 40s, well below the mid 70s we expect for this time of year. Once again, light showers are possible, but meaningful moisture beyond a 1/10th of an inch of rainfall is not anticipated.
With skies attempting to clear, temperatures drop into the mid-30s for early Saturday morning. It’s probable many locations will have some frost as a result. With partly sunny skies, temperatures should rebound in the low 60s by afternoon, but Saturday represents the cooler of your two weekend days.
Sunday starts in the mid 30s with high temperatures reaching the lower middle 70s. Once again, some frost as possible in the morning and it’s not inconceivable a few locations near the Tennessee state line could drop below the freezing point. Right now, I have us above the freezing point for lows, but not by much.
Temperatures start in the mid 50s for Monday morning as moisture begins to surge back into the area. High temperatures on Monday should be in the lower 70s with isolated scattered showers moving in. At this point we expect those storms and showers to be well below severe limits.
By Tuesday, more moisture begins to return, with temperature starting in the mid 50s and high temperatures reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain coverage should sit at about 40% including a few thunderstorms, but the most significant storms should be back out on the Plains.
Late Wednesday could represent our next chance for strong/severe thunderstorms. Our primary projections are far from an alignment, but there should be enough fuel laying around by the middle to latter part of next week, but if the pattern times out right, severe weather could once again become possible.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link