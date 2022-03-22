Cooler and drier for Wednesday
With Tuesday's storm system exiting to the east, cooler and dryer condition settle in on a windy Wednesday.
Wednesday morning starts off in the 40s and could struggle to exceed the upper 40s and low 50s by afternoon. If you are fortunate enough to see some sunshine, expect the temperatures to possibly reach the mid 50s, but everyone is considerably cooler than they were on Tuesday.
Thursday starts in the upper 30s with high temperatures reaching the 60s. Friday is similar with low temperatures in the low 40s and high temperatures reaching the 60s.
We keep it clear into the weekend, but the temperature is gradually getting a little bit warmer by Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
By next week we start dry Monday/Tuesday, but rain chance to start increasing by late Tuesday night and Wednesday/Thursday. We are tracking a potential for some stronger thunderstorms in that Wednesday/Thursday time period, but how strong remains a bit of a question. We will have more updates on that over the next couple of days.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link