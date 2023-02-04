This morning we are waking up to freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s and partly cloudy skies. This is thanks to a high pressure system moving across our area and bringing down cold air from the North. Fortunately, temperatures will warm up quite a bit with afternoon highs reaching into the 50s. Saturday is expected to remain dry although it will be partly to mostly cloudy in some areas, especially as the evening approaches. This cloud cover will help our overnight temperatures be warmer than they were last night with lows in the mid to upper 30s expected for Sunday morning. Sunday will be a clear day with high temperatures reaching into the lower 60s, a nice break from the wet and icy conditions of last week. The high pressure and clear skies are expected to dominate our weather until about midway through next week when rain returns. Even with the rain it will still be quite a warm week with highs in the 60s from Monday through Friday, a few days may even approach the 70s.
Cool Temperatures and Partly Cloudy Skies Expected Saturday
- By: Annea Scales
-
- Updated
- 0
Annea Scales
Weekend Meteorologist
Annea Scales is from New Albany, Mississippi. She's currently a student at Mississippi State University.
