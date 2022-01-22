Cool Morning Temps stay in the forecast for Sunday

A Canadian/Arctic high pressure has been gradually building into our area over the past days and will persist in our region for the next couple of days. This has given our area some gradual clearing and very cold temperatures.
As we start off our Sunday, those crisp, cold temps will be staying. Our viewing area will see temps dipping into the low 20s. Good news though, there is plenty of sunshine ahead for Sunday. This sunshine will allow us to get into the low 50s by the afternoon, which is average for this time of year.
Winds become lighter and variable which will make wind chill less of a factor in the weekend's temperatures. Winds will also switch to a westerly direction which will give us a warming trend this weekend into Monday, with temperatures peaking in the mid 50s.
Rain will be back into our weather forecast for Monday night and Tuesday morning. This return of rainfall will be due to a low-pressure system coming from the south and a cold front moving through our area.
After the rain early next week another Canadian/Arctic high pressure will build into our area and bring back the well below normal temperatures and clearing skies for the remainder of the week.
