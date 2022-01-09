Cool & Dry to start our Work Week

After seeing a wet day, Sunday evening will just consist of dry and cloudy conditions. We will also see cooler conditions. The cold front that was associated with the showers and storms today has made its way south of our area and left behind northerly winds and cooler temps.
More high pressure will build into our area into our Monday. This will dry out our area once again. We will see some pretty cold conditions move back into our area.
Stepping out the door Monday Morning temps across North East Mississippi will be in the upper 20s. Brr. Sunshine is on tap for Monday and highs will be in the upper 40s. Much more seasonal for this time of year.
As we get into mid week highs will peak on Thursday, reaching the upper 50s and low 60s. Our next best chance for rainfall will primarily be on Saturday, although we are keeping chances on Friday for overnight and Sunday for early morning showers.
