Cool and sunny this morning with dry weather once again

This morning started off cool once again into the 40s and 50s. Needing the jacket for the early mornings with the short sleeve for the afternoon. High pressure has been the dominant weather for most of the month of September and now continues to be the story in our area for October. We will continue this nice weather trend as we go through the upcoming week and into our upcoming weekend and if all goes as expected, into our next work week.
All in all we will see some cold fronts move through our area and this will reinforce the cooler and milder air that we have seen at times over the few weeks. Most of these frontal passages will be on the dry side. We will just see some cloud cover at times with some of these passages. Temperatures stay close to where we should be for this time of the year, in the 70s and 80s. While, most of our overnight low temperatures will be on the cooler than average side, mostly in the 40s and 50s.
