Cool and sunny for today before rain on Monday

Waking up this morning, we experienced temperatures below freezing which formed frost on many surfaces and probably added time onto the morning commute. We are expected to reach a high near the mid 50s and see lots of sunshine and clear skies throughout the day thanks to the high-pressure system that has dominated our forecast this weekend. Our northerly winds will begin to shift southerly bringing in warmth and moisture which will be key factors in our weather for the upcoming work week.
Monday, a combination of warmth and moisture with an incoming low pressure system will bring mostly cloudy skies and possible scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight heading into Tuesday. The low will start off around 40 and warm into the lower 60s. Similarly, Tuesday will also be mostly cloudy with temperatures starting out in the mid 50s and warming to near 70 for the afternoon high.
The next system will reach our area on Wednesday bringing with it more rain than the one before it. Heavy rainfall may present the chance for some puddling on the roadways as a few storms may become strong to severe. For now it seems like the highest chance for severe weather with this system will be further to our South and East, but this may change as it approaches.